TWO pairs of Belhus brothers, the Barnetts, (Etan and Lucas) and the Blakes, (Alex and Lewis) along with Billy Baker and Brandon Millard won the u16 indoor cricket final versus a strong Rainham team.

Belhus Wolves (pictured) have been unbeaten over six weeks and are deserved winners of the u16 indoor league at Hathaway Academy school on Friday 31 January.